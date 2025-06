THE FUNERAL DETAILS have been announced for a teenager who died tragically in a horse-riding accident in Killarney on Thursday 26 June.

The teenager has been named locally as Isabelle O’Callaghan (17) from Rockfield, Tralee Road, Killarney in County Kerry. The accident is understood to have occurred at her home just outside Killarney town on the main Tralee Road at Rockfield.

Locals said that Isabelle who was a pupil at St Brigid’s school in Killarney loved horses and was a member of Kingdom Pony Club.

Paying tribute, one of her teachers wrote, “Isabelle was quiet yet determined, with the most gorgeous smile and a wonderful sense of humour. She had such a bright future ahead of her, and it is a profound sorrow that she will never get the chance to fulfil.

“My class will fell her absence deeply, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in peace Isabelle, being your teacher was such a privilege.”

Local priest Fr Kieran O’Brien said the community was numb with the tragedy. He added, “We have heard she was an outstanding individual who loved horses and it was a freak accident that claimed her life dong what she loved.”

Paula Silles, whose son Luke drowned in a swimming tragedy in Tralee last month, said “such heart-breaking news. May that beautiful young girl rest in peace. We feel their pain having lost our amazing son a few weeks ago in a tragic accident. Sending our love.”

Isabelle is survived by her parents Eamon and Deirdre and brother James.

Her remains will repose at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney this Sunday the 29th of June from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

The funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Monday morning at 11:45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.