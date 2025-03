A TEENAGER ON a learner permit was arrested over the weekend after being caught driving more than 200km/h on the M9.

Garda members of the roads policing unit in Naas were on a covert patrol on the stretch of motorway in Kilcullen, Co Kildare when they found themselves overtaken by a car being driven by the car travelling at a pace 80km/h higher than the maximum speed allowed.

When gardaí caught up with the car, they discovered a total of four young people travelling in the car at the time.

“The driver, a late-teen on a Learner Permit, was arrested and the car impounded,” gardaí said on the Kildare section’s Facebook page.

Court proceedings will follow for the teenager, the statement said.