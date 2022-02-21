15-year-old threatened to petrol bomb woman’s home in extortion attempt

A 15-YEAR-old Dublin boy threatened to petrol bomb a woman’s home unless she gave him money and a video games console during an extortion attempt, a court heard.

The Dublin Children’s Court heard the youth, now 17, is charged with an offence under section 17 of the Public Order Act for making an unwarranted demand for €700 and a PlayStation “with menaces”.

He is also accused of threatening to damage her house in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

Garda Katie Callaghan told Judge Brendan Toale that the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) recommended summary disposal of the case in the Children’s Court.

Judge Toale asked for an outline of the evidence to decide if he would accept jurisdiction.

Garda Callaghan alleged that on a date in September 2020, two youths went to the home of the woman, who is in her forties.

The court heard she and a witness stated that a threat was made that if her son “did not pay the money he owed, he [the accused] would petrol bomb the house in two hours”.

Garda Callaghan told the court it was alleged the boy demanded a PlayStation and €700.

Gardaí interviewed him later, but he denied it and “made no reply” when charged.

Questioned by defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy, the garda confirmed that nothing was carried out after the alleged threat.

The court was told the woman’s son was about the same age as the teenage defendant.

A decision has yet to be made as to whether the case will remain in the Children’s Court or go forward to the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

Judge Toale said he was not satisfied it was a minor offence or to accept jurisdiction at this stage. That has triggered the requirement for a preliminary hearing to conclude the jurisdiction issue.

It is provided for under section 75 of the Children Act.

That allows the Children’s Court to consider the age, level of maturity, and any relevant factors.

The case resumes next month.

The youth, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was not required to come to court today. He remains on bail.

However, he was present when the case was first listed last month.

His mother confirmed her son met gardaí by appointment at Blanchardstown station to be charged.

He has been granted legal aid.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.