THE 2025 LEAVING Cert starts today and it’s no doubt as painful a prospect for this year’s students as it has been for every cohort since the beginning of time.

A record number of candidates are due to sit state exams this year, with Leaving Cert student numbers up 5% and Leaving Cert Applied student numbers up 11%.

As the Class of 2025 ready themselves to start their exams, we’re curious to hear from our readers about your memories of the LC – the good, the bad, and the brutal.

Did you wake up late and miss your Maths exam?

Did the poet your teacher swore would come up fail to make an appearance on English Paper Two?

Did you crack on a high note in your Music practical or nearly drown on your Geography field trip?

Do you still have recurring nightmares about being thrown into an exam hall with no preparation done?

Or maybe you were part of the Covid class that didn’t sit it at all?

Relive the pain – or go on, boast about how well it went for you – and comment below with your stories. 625 points up for grabs for the best one.