THE CEANN COMHAIRLE has asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin to “review” remarks he made in the Dáil yesterday in which he accused Mary Lou McDonald of telling lies.

It is against the rules of the Dáil to accuse another member of being deceitful.

There were ructions during Leaders’ Questions yesterday afternoon, with Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy’s lack of Irish called into question after the Taoiseach accused Mary Lou McDonald of telling lies while speaking Irish.

“Tá an Teachta Dála ag insint bréaga arís,” the Taoiseach said in response to comments McDonald made criticising the Government’s housing policy.

This translates to: “The TD is telling lies again”.

McDonald asked for the Taoiseach to withdraw the remarks but the Ceann Comhairle said she could not rule on what she didn’t hear.

The Ceann Comhairle asked the Taoiseach if he called McDonald “a liar” and told him to withdraw the comment if he did. The Taoiseach said he did not call her a liar and he did not withdraw the remarks.

McDonald wrote to the Ceann Comhairle last night to formally request that the remarks be withdrawn.

Responding to that letter today, the Ceann Comhairle said: “In the heat of the debate in the Dáil chamber, it may sometimes be necessary to review remarks after the event when the transcript is available. As I stated in the chamber, I did not hear the remarks myself.”

She said she has since had the opportunity to review the transcript.

“In view of the remarks made by the Taoiseach, I will copy this letter to him, along with a copy of the transcript, requesting that the Taoiseach review his remarks in the context of the rulings of the Chair on parliamentary debate,” Murphy wrote.

The Journal has contacted the Taoiseach’s office for comment.