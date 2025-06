THE GOVERNMENT HAS decided to support in principle the extension of the Temporary Protection Directive for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027, enabling them to live, work and study in Ireland.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan got approval from Cabinet yesterday to support the proposal at the Justice and Home Affairs Council this week to extend the directive.

The Temporary Protection Directive, a legal framework for hosting people displaced by war in Ukraine, was extended last year until March 2026.

Last week, the EU proposed extending right for four million Ukrainians to stay in the bloc until 2027. Ireland is currently accommodating almost 33,000 people in over 320 IPAS centres around the country, about 9,500 of whom are children and their families.

The European Commission has urged EU governments to look at for longer term solutions, such residency, work and student permits and visas.

Governments in the EU have also been encouraged to set up programmes to promote voluntary return programmes to Ukraine.

To offer a more stable and lasting perspective beyond temporary protection, the Commission has also proposed a set of measures to prepare a coordinated transition out of temporary protection.

It is expected integration into host countries and facilitating a smooth return to Ukraine will be promoted, with information hubs to be setup to provide guidance on integration and return options.

Allowing exploratory visits to Ukraine could help those considering a return home to make informed decisions, the Commission has said.

A Special Envoy to support Member States in the process and ensure coordination with Ukrainian authorities is also to be established.