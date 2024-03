TEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and charged with in relation to a number of offenses including burglary, possession of drugs for sale or supply, criminal damage and theft after a number of searches by gardaí in co Wexford yesterday.

Members of An Garda Síochána seized approximately €85,000 worth of cannabis during the searches, which took place at a number of residential properties across the county.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. A grow house was also found at one of the properties.

One of the seizures made by gardaí yesterday. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Four people, a woman in her 30s and three males (two in 30s, one in 40s) appeared before special sittings at Carlow and Kilkenny District Courts on yesterday.

Another man, aged in his 20s, is due to appear before the courts later today. Four men and a woman have also been charged. They will appear before the courts at a later date.