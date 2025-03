TESLA’S CAR SALES have risen significantly in Ireland so far this year, countering major losses for the motor company elsewhere in Europe.

According to new data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, a total of 539 Tesla vehicles were puchased in Ireland in the first two months of 2025 – an increase of around 31% compared to the same time last year (412).

These figures include the sales of two separate Tesla vehicles, the Model 3 (428 sold) and the Model Y (111 sold).

The increased sales are in sharp contrast to the European Union, where Tesla purchases halved in January.

According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, 7,517 new Tesla vehicles were registered across all 27 EU member states in January.

During the same period in 2024, 15,130 Tesla cars were registered.

In Germany, sales have dramatically declined year-on-year. Tesla delivered only 1,429 new cars in February in the central European country, while more than 6,000 vehicles were sold during the same period in February 2024.

Tesla deliveries are now down 70% in Germany, which used to be its biggest European market.

Some analysts have linked the sales drop to CEO Elon Musk’s affliation with US President Donald Trump, as well as his vocal backing of Germany’s far-right AfD party during the country’s recent election campaign.

Tesla has lost more than one third of its market value since mid-December as Musk has deepened his association with Trump.

While the automaker delivered more vehicles than ever in the fourth quarter, it fell short of a forecast for slight growth for the full year. Instead, the company posted its first annual decline in more than a decade.

But there have been more signs outside of Europe that Musk’s politics are having an effect on the carmaker he runs.

Tesla registered fewer cars in California in all four quarters of 2024, as sales of its second-most important vehicle — the Model 3 — plunged 36% for the year.

Tesla dealerships have faced a wave of protests in recent weeks across the US, while Tesla drivers – especially Cybertruck owners – have reported receiving regular abuse on the road and, in some cases, having their vehicles vandalised.

Musk’s controversial political views and ties to Trump have had little sway on Irish Tesla sales in recent months, with sales here seemingly bucking the trend.

While nine counties across the country saw modest sales slumps of the electric vehicles, signifcant sales increases were recorded in the majority of counties.

In Dublin, a total of 290 Tesla vehicles were sold since the start of the year, up from 229 during the same period in 2024.

Electric vehicles make up almost 16% of new car registrations so far this year in Ireland.