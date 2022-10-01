Quiz: How much do you know about Disney?

FROM HUMBLE ORIGINS with Steamboat Willie to becoming one of the richest and most influential companies in the world, it’s been a great century for the House of Mouse.

The company is almost 100 hundred years old and has become almost as famous for its theme parks as its massive pantheon of characters reimagined from classic fairytales or -more recently – the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

Today marks the 51st anniversary of its second park being opened, Walt Disney World in Florida.

To celebrate we’re asking you: How well do you know Disney?

What was the name of the first Walt Disney character to appear in a cartoon? Mickey Mouse Julius the Cat

Minnie Mouse Donald Duck What name was Mickey Mouse almost given? Mitchell Micheál

Mortimer Miguel What event was re-located to Walt Disney World during the pandemic? The Superbowl Coachella

The Masters Golf Tournament The end of the NBA season Whats is the highest grossing film that Disney has made? Frozen Avengers: Engdame

Star Wars: The Force Awakens The Lion King How did Wayne Anthony Allwine (the voice of Mickey Mouse from 1977-2009) meet his wife? She was an animator for Disney She voiced Minnie Mouse

She worked in Disneyland She was Walt Disney's mother Donald Duck starred in several propaganda films for the US military during World War II. In appreciation of this he was promoted to what rank in 1984? Kaiser Admiral

Commander of the Armed Forces of the United States Sergeant Which of these countries DOES NOT have a Disney theme park? China Japan

France The UK Which of these iconic films has not had a live action remake yet? Mulan Bambi

Aladdin Cinderella What does Hakuna Matata mean? Be happy Relax

No worries Help What was the name of the first feature-length Pixar movie? Toy Story Toy Story 3

What was the name of the first feature-length Pixar movie? Toy Story Toy Story 3

Shrek The Incredibles