Saturday 1 October 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about Disney?

Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog!

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,543 Views 2 Comments
FROM HUMBLE ORIGINS with Steamboat Willie to becoming one of the richest and most influential companies in the world, it’s been a great century for the House of Mouse.

The company is almost 100 hundred years old and has become almost as famous for its theme parks as its massive pantheon of characters reimagined from classic fairytales or -more recently – the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

Today marks the 51st anniversary of its second park being opened, Walt Disney World in Florida.

To celebrate we’re asking you: How well do you know Disney?

What was the name of the first Walt Disney character to appear in a cartoon?
Mickey Mouse
Julius the Cat

Minnie Mouse
Donald Duck
What name was Mickey Mouse almost given?
Mitchell
Micheál

Mortimer
Miguel
What event was re-located to Walt Disney World during the pandemic?
The Superbowl
Coachella

The Masters Golf Tournament
The end of the NBA season
Whats is the highest grossing film that Disney has made?
Frozen
Avengers: Engdame

Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Lion King
How did Wayne Anthony Allwine (the voice of Mickey Mouse from 1977-2009) meet his wife?
She was an animator for Disney
She voiced Minnie Mouse

She worked in Disneyland
She was Walt Disney's mother
Donald Duck starred in several propaganda films for the US military during World War II. In appreciation of this he was promoted to what rank in 1984?
Kaiser
Admiral

Commander of the Armed Forces of the United States
Sergeant
Which of these countries DOES NOT have a Disney theme park?
China
Japan

France
The UK
Which of these iconic films has not had a live action remake yet?
Mulan
Bambi

Aladdin
Cinderella
What does Hakuna Matata mean?
Be happy
Relax

No worries
Help
What was the name of the first feature-length Pixar movie?
Toy Story
Toy Story 3

Shrek
The Incredibles
About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

