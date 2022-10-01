Quiz: How much do you know about Disney?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FROM HUMBLE ORIGINS with Steamboat Willie to becoming one of the richest and most influential companies in the world, it’s been a great century for the House of Mouse.
The company is almost 100 hundred years old and has become almost as famous for its theme parks as its massive pantheon of characters reimagined from classic fairytales or -more recently – the Star Wars and Marvel universes.
Today marks the 51st anniversary of its second park being opened, Walt Disney World in Florida.
To celebrate we’re asking you: How well do you know Disney?
