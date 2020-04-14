This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Incorrect test results and nursing home response on the agenda as public health team meets

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet later today.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 8:16 AM
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, at the Department of Health briefing yesterday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, at the Department of Health briefing yesterday.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, at the Department of Health briefing yesterday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team is expected to discuss testing errors when it meets later today. 

Yesterday, the HSE said that some people were incorrectly told that they had tested negative for Covid-19. 

The error was blamed on the fact that some lab tests had been returned with indeterminate results. 

Less than 100 people are said to be affected by the testing error. 

There have been repeated questions about Ireland’s testing capacity. Yesterday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the backlog of testing has been reduced from 35,000 to 11,000.

Over 72,000 tests for Covid-19 have now been completed, with a delivery of testing reagent having now been received from China. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team is also expected to look at the challenge facing nursing homes during the crisis. 

Coronavirus clusters have been detected in 140 nursing homes, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. 

So far, 365 people have died in Ireland during the coronavirus outbreak. There are now 10,647 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland. 

