Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Ten killed after plane hits hangar during takeoff in Texas

The plane heading to Florida was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers.

By AFP Monday 1 Jul 2019, 6:57 AM
Damage is seen to a hangar after a twin-engine plane crashed into the building at Addison Airport in Addison, Texas,
Image: Shaban Athuman/PA Images
Image: Shaban Athuman/PA Images

A SMALL TWIN-ENGINE plane has crashed on takeoff into a hangar at a Texas airport, officials said, killing all 10 aboard.

“The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors,” a spokeswoman for the town of Addison told AFP.

The plane was heading from Addison to St Petersburg, Florida and was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers, said Bruce Landsberg, Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

NTSB investigator Jennifer Rodi said the plane – which had changed ownership recently — hit a private hangar at the airport.

David Snell, who was waiting for another flight at the airport, told local news channel KDFW TV he saw the plane take off.

“It looked like it was clearly reduced power. I didn’t know if it was on purpose or not, but then, when the plane started to veer to the left and you could tell it couldn’t climb.

“My friend and I looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Oh my God. They’re going to crash’,” he said.

CBS News quoted sources as saying the Beechcraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hangar.

A massive column of black smoke poured out of a building at the airport in Addison after the crash, as firefighters directed streams of water toward the blaze.

“There are any number of possibilities that could occur,” the NTSB’s Landsberg told a press conference. 

© – AFP 2019

