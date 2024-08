GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED suspected THC oil with an estimated value of €181,000 and arrested a male youth.

Following a report of an incident involving a teenager on Friday, gardaí attended the scene in Dundalk, county Louth.

The teen left the scene and was pursued by gardaí. He was subsequently apprehended and approximately seven litres of suspected THC oil were seized, along with drugs paraphernalia and an Armani watch.

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The male was arrested in connection with the investigation and brought to a garda station in the Dundalk area.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Office.

Investigations are ongoing.

THC is delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. It is illegal in Ireland.

CBD (cannabidiol) products are legal to buy and sell in Ireland, subject to strict regulations, as they are not psychoactive.