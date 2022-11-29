The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #INFLATION The government has intervened to defer increases in toll charges on eight motorways until 1 July after toll operators said they needed to match inflation.
2. #HUTCH TRIAL Gerard Hutch’s defence team have told his murder trial that there is nothing in the Criminal Surveillance Act to suggest it has scope beyond the borders of the State.
3. #RECRUITING A group representing military officers has said that the Defence Forces is in an “existential crisis” and warned that the recruitment target of 11,000 cannot be met.
4. #FLU The HSE has warned that flu is actively circulating in the community and has urged the public to take caution to prevent it spreading further.
5. #BANKERS Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed that bonuses for bankers of up to €20,000 can be reinstated and the pay cap of €500,000 lifted at Bank of Ireland.
