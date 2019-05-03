The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICALCHECK: The High Court has ruled that Limerick woman Ruth Morrissey and her husband are to be awarded €2.1 million in damages in the wake of the CervicalCheck controversy.

2. #FAI: The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement wants the High Court to determine if documents given to it by the Football Association of Ireland contain privileged legal material.

3. #UK ELECTIONS: The Conservative and Labour parties have taken a significant hit in the UK’s local elections.

4. #ANNA KRIEGEL: The judge in the Ana Kriegel murder trial has barred the media from publishing any of the evidence relating to the trial until either a verdict is reached or he makes another order.

5. #REVAMP: Plans to redevelop parts of Dublin’s major thoroughfare O’Connell Street as an urban quarter have been welcomed by business groups.