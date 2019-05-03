This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Friday 3 May 2019, 4:49 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICALCHECK: The High Court has ruled that Limerick woman Ruth Morrissey and her husband are to be awarded €2.1 million in damages in the wake of the CervicalCheck controversy.

2. #FAI: The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement wants the High Court to determine if documents given to it by the Football Association of Ireland contain privileged legal material.

3. #UK ELECTIONS: The Conservative and Labour parties have taken a significant hit in the UK’s local elections.

4. #ANNA KRIEGEL: The judge in the Ana Kriegel murder trial has barred the media from publishing any of the evidence relating to the trial until either a verdict is reached or he makes another order. 

5. #REVAMP: Plans to redevelop parts of Dublin’s major thoroughfare O’Connell Street as an urban quarter have been welcomed by business groups. 

