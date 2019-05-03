Judge makes order to restrict media reporting of Ana Kriegel trial

THE JUDGE AT the centre of the Ana Kriegel murder trial has barred the media from publishing any of the evidence relating to the trial until either a verdict is reached or he makes another order.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott made the order this afternoon.

Members of the media will be allowed to attend the trial but they will be precluded from publishing any details of the evidence before the court. That ban extends to social media.

The judge told the jury: “I want to remind you that in relation to the course of the trial and the determination that you have to reach, you must reach that in accordance with the evidence you hear in court.”

He added: “You may become aware in the course of the next few hours that I’ve made an order, which restricts the reporting of evidence in this trial until its conclusion or until such further order is made.”

Two boys have pleaded not guilty to Ana’s murder. One of the boys has also been charged with aggravated sexual assault – a charge he also denies.

The trial continues this afternoon.