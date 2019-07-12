The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICALCHECK: The HSE has apologised after 800 women did not receive their CervicalCheck smear test results because of an IT glitch.

2. #SANTINA CAWLEY: The funeral of two-year-old Santina Cawley took place in Cork city this morning.

3. #CLADDAGH RINGS: A dispute between members of a family whose firm sells and makes jewellery including the world-famous Claddagh rings has come before the High Court.

4. #CORK: Plans for new 34-storey hotel tower have been unveiled as part of a redevelopment of Cork City’s Custom House Quay site.

5. #RINGSEND: Untreated wastewater has overflowed into Dublin Bay from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) more than 100 times since the beginning of 2015.