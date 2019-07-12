Funeral of two-year-old Santina Cawley to take place in Cork city

The funeral of the two-year-old child will take place later this morning.

THE FUNERAL OF Santina Cawley is due to take place in Cork city later this morning.

A Mass for the two-year-old child will be heard in the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne at 11am before a funeral at St Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

The principal celebrant of the Mass will be Fr Oscar O’Leary, who has ministered to the family throughout the years.

Music provided by the organist and the cathedral’s choir and the service will be streamed online.

Santina was found critically injured in an apartment in the city in the early hours of last Friday. She was rushed to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Since the toddler’s death last week, flowers and teddy bears have been left outside the Elderwood Complex in Boreenmanna Road where she was found.

A Go Fund Me Page was set up by Cork’s Red FM after a family friend appeared on the Neil Prendeville show appealing for help to cover the cost of Santina’s funeral.

Since the page was set up on Tuesday, it has far surpassed the €8,000 goal and was approaching €13,000 as of yesterday evening.

Many people donating to the page have been leaving tributes for the young child and condolences for family.

“I have no words to comprehend how a lovely little girl’s life was ended under such tragedy. I hope Santina’s little soul is safe and at peace,” one person wrote.

Another said: “You will forever be in my thoughts beautiful little angel, my deepest condolences to your family xx xx.”

A friend on Santina’s mother spoke to Red FM earlier this week and said the young baby died in her mother’s arms in the hospital.

“The woman is in shock and so are her kids. It’s a hard thing to deal with and it’s a hard thing to explain to your children,” Mary told the programme.

“Everyone is rallying around to help out. The girl is numb, she’s in total shock, which is to be expected.”

Ahead of today’s funeral, young Santina was removed from O’Connor’s Funeral Home, at North Gate Bridge yesterday evening.

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses as part of their investigations into the death of the infant.