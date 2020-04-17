This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 April, 2020
The 5 at 5: Friday

Here are the main stories of the day so far.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 17 Apr 2020, 4:50 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIGHT IN THE TUNNEL: Health Minister Simon Harris has said that he hopes to lift restrictions placed upon the Irish public at the beginning of May – but added that we will “not see a significant lifting of restrictions”.

2. #NURSING HOMES: The HSE has said that all staff and residents at nursing homes with at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 will be tested, as 11 people with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 died at a nursing home in Dublin over the past two weeks.

3. #OVER THE WATERS: The UK’s lockdown measures have been extended for three more weeks as the number of coronavirus cases passed 100,000. 

4. #COURTS: The case of Lisa Smith, the former Defence Forces member charged with membership of ISIS, has been adjourned for three months. 

5. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: The Social Democrats have written to the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil looking for economic projections as they consider the offer to enter government.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

