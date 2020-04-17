The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LIGHT IN THE TUNNEL: Health Minister Simon Harris has said that he hopes to lift restrictions placed upon the Irish public at the beginning of May – but added that we will “not see a significant lifting of restrictions”.
2. #NURSING HOMES: The HSE has said that all staff and residents at nursing homes with at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 will be tested, as 11 people with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 died at a nursing home in Dublin over the past two weeks.
3. #OVER THE WATERS: The UK’s lockdown measures have been extended for three more weeks as the number of coronavirus cases passed 100,000.
4. #COURTS: The case of Lisa Smith, the former Defence Forces member charged with membership of ISIS, has been adjourned for three months.
5. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: The Social Democrats have written to the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil looking for economic projections as they consider the offer to enter government.
