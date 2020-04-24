The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WELLBEING: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar launched a government campaign to help people look after each other during the Covid-19 crisis.

2. #CAR INSURANCE CUT: Five insurers – Allianz, AXA, FBD, RSA and Zurich – have committed to giving customers relief on their car insurance premiums

3. #DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME: Dettol manufacturer said that “under no circumstances” should its disinfectant products be injected or ingested after US President Donald Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19.

4. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has indicated that a 7% yearly reduction in carbon emissions is a must if his party is to enter government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – but Independents say this isn’t possible.

5. #A ROYAL ROW: Allegations by Meghan Markle that articles published by a British newspaper were responsible for “causing” the dispute between her and her estranged father are “objectionable”, the UK High Court has heard.