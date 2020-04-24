The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #WELLBEING: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar launched a government campaign to help people look after each other during the Covid-19 crisis.
2. #CAR INSURANCE CUT: Five insurers – Allianz, AXA, FBD, RSA and Zurich – have committed to giving customers relief on their car insurance premiums
3. #DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME: Dettol manufacturer said that “under no circumstances” should its disinfectant products be injected or ingested after US President Donald Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19.
4. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has indicated that a 7% yearly reduction in carbon emissions is a must if his party is to enter government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – but Independents say this isn’t possible.
5. #A ROYAL ROW: Allegations by Meghan Markle that articles published by a British newspaper were responsible for “causing” the dispute between her and her estranged father are “objectionable”, the UK High Court has heard.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)