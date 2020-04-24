This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

The wellbeing of citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic, a car insurance cut, and Dettol discourages Trump’s advice.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 24 Apr 2020, 4:56 PM
9 minutes ago 392 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5083491
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WELLBEING: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar launched a government campaign to help people look after each other during the Covid-19 crisis.

2. #CAR INSURANCE CUT: Five insurers – Allianz, AXA, FBD, RSA and Zurich – have committed to giving customers relief on their car insurance premiums

3. #DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME: Dettol manufacturer said that “under no circumstances” should its disinfectant products be injected or ingested after US President Donald Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19.

4. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has indicated that a 7% yearly reduction in carbon emissions is a must if his party is to enter government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – but Independents say this isn’t possible.

5. #A ROYAL ROW: Allegations by Meghan Markle that articles published by a British newspaper were responsible for “causing” the dispute between her and her estranged father are “objectionable”, the UK High Court has heard.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie