The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SCHOOLS: The current government plan will see schools open at the end of August to begin the new school year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

2. #MINNEAPOLIS: CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested live on air today while delivering a report on demonstrations calling for action to be taken over the death of George Floyd.

3. #TOURISM: Greece has listed 29 countries from where it will accept visitors as of 15 June as the Greek government looks to mitigate some of the financial damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

4. #PRIVATE HOSPITALS: The government has decided not to seek an extension to its deal with private hospitals and instead a new deal will be negotiated, it is understood.

5. #RIP: Irish singer and entertainer Brendan Bowyer has died aged 81.