Waterford singer Brendan Bowyer dies, aged 81

IRISH SINGER AND entertainer Brendan Bowyer has died aged 81.

Bowyer was best known for fronting the Royal Showband and The Big Eight, and he had five number one hits in Ireland.

He died at his home in Las Vegas yesterday evening surrounded by his wife Stella, his three children and his two grandchildren.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement on Facebook this morning:

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Brendan Bowyer. Ireland’s most beloved International entertainer for 62 years.

Brendan passed away peacefully in Las Vegas on the late evening of May 28, 2020. He was surrounded by the unending love of his wife of 53 years, Stella, his three children, Brendan Jr, Aisling, Clodagh, and his two grandchildren, Liam and Nora Stella.

“Brendan was hoping to get back to his homeland, Ireland, one last time. He was 81 years old.”