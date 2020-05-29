This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 May, 2020
Minneapolis riot police arrest CNN crew reporting live on George Floyd protest

CNN has called for the reporter and two crew members to be released immediately.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 29 May 2020, 11:58 AM
20 minutes ago 4,821 Views 18 Comments
Image: CNN/Screenshot
Image: CNN/Screenshot

CNN REPORTER OMAR Jimenez has been arrested live on air while delivering a report on demonstrations calling for action to be taken over the death of George Floyd.

Jimenez’s producer and cameraman were also arrested. Initial reports indicate that Jimenez was arrested for not moving back from the scene.

Prior to the arrest, Jimenez appears to discuss with riot police live on air where they would like the crew to move to, and is then arrested.

“We can move back to where you like. We are live on the air here,” Jimenez can be heard saying before his arrest. “Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way — wherever you want us [we'll] get out of your way.”

Last night, protesters set fire to a Minneapolis police station on what is now the third night of protests over the death of a black man after a police officer knelt on his throat.

Numerous demonstrations have been organised in recent days by those angered at a video showing 46-year-old George Floyd’s arrest by police, using the his last words “I can’t breathe” as a rallying cry.

CNN released the following statement after the incident:

A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights… 

“The authorities in Minnesota, including the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.”

Another CNN reporter Josh Campbell, who also was in the area but not standing with the on-air crew, said that he was also approached by police, but was allowed to remain.

“I identified myself … they said, ‘Ok, you’re permitted to be in the area,’” Campbell said, who is white. “I was treated much differently than (Jimenez) was.” 

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

