The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #NPHET: A FURTHER 545 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland, public health officials have said.
2. #DUP: Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has confirmed she will be stepping down as an Assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.
3. #CRIME: Three people have been arrested after gardaí seized over €1 million worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and tablets during searches in Co Meath.
4. #BELFAST: There were long queues outside retail and hospitality businesses in Belfast as restrictions were lifted.
5. #LEVEL WHATEVER: Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that the Government’s ‘Covid-19 levels’ are “largely gone”, but that they’re still a “useful architecture”.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS