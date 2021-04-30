The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NPHET: A FURTHER 545 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland, public health officials have said.

2. #DUP: Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has confirmed she will be stepping down as an Assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

3. #CRIME: Three people have been arrested after gardaí seized over €1 million worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and tablets during searches in Co Meath.

4. #BELFAST: There were long queues outside retail and hospitality businesses in Belfast as restrictions were lifted.

5. #LEVEL WHATEVER: Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that the Government’s ‘Covid-19 levels’ are “largely gone”, but that they’re still a “useful architecture”.