Friday 30 April 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Friday 30 Apr 2021, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,755 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NPHET: A FURTHER 545 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland, public health officials have said.

2. #DUP: Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has confirmed she will be stepping down as an Assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

3. #CRIME: Three people have been arrested after gardaí seized over €1 million worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and tablets during searches in Co Meath. 

4. #BELFAST: There were long queues outside retail and hospitality businesses in Belfast as restrictions were lifted.

5. #LEVEL WHATEVER: Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that the Government’s ‘Covid-19 levels’ are “largely gone”, but that they’re still a “useful architecture”.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

