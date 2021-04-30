#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Friday 30 April 2021
Three people arrested as over €1 million worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and tablets seized

The suspected drugs were seized during searches of a vehicle and a residential property in Co Meath.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Apr 2021, 1:04 PM
32 minutes ago 2,866 Views 1 Comment
The suspected drugs seized by gardaí in Co Meath
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized over €1 million worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and tablets during searches in Co Meath. 

At approximately 9.20pm yesterday, as a result of an intelligence led operation by the Navan Detective Unit and the Meath Divisional Drug Unit, gardaí intercepted a vehicle in Slane, Co Meath. 

During the course of the search of the vehicle, gardaí found and seized approximately €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis). 

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her early 30s, was arrested at the scene. She is currently being detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

In a follow-up search of a residence in Wilkinstown, Co Meath later that evening, gardaí seized approximately €480,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, approximately €400,000 worth of suspected tablets (alprazolam, diazepam and MDMA) and approximately €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine. 

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. 

Gardaí also seized an industrial tablet press and other drug paraphernalia, documentation and phones during the follow-up search. 

A woman in her early 30s and a man in his late 30s were arrested at the scene. They are both being detained at Kells Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

