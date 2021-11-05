The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #R116: A final report into the Rescue 116 helicopter crash in which four people died during a search and rescue mission has found 12 contributory factors.

2. #POP A PILL: Pfizer has said its experimental anti-viral pill for Covid-19 cut rates of hospital admission and death by nearly 90%.

3. #WINTER SURGE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Covid-19 case numbers are expected to reach around 4,000 cases today or tomorrow.

4. #COP-ON26: Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has branded the UN climate summit in Glasgow a “failure” after a week of negotiations produced what some experts have called vague promises to cut emissions.

5. #SPIKING: An information campaign to raise awareness among young people of the risk of spiking is to be launched, Further Education Minister Simon Harris said.