EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #WEEKEND WEATHER A status orange wind warning will be in place for five counties tomorrow as Storm Kathleen is set to hit Ireland.

2. #NUMBER TWO Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has been officially been announced as the new deputy leader of Fine Gael.

3. #MISTAKES Israel has said it was targeting a “Hamas gunman” when it killed seven Gaza aid workers, with the Israeli military admitting a series of “grave mistakes”.

4. #MAYFIELD A man and a woman have died in a house fire in Cork city.

5. #BOGS Environmental groups are concerned that Bord na Móna’s continued pumping of water from a number of bogs is hampering promised rehabilitation efforts.