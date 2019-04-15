This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Monday 15 Apr 2019, 4:51 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHARGED: A British soldier who shot dead a 15-year-old boy in Derry on 31 July 1972 is to be charged with murder.

2. #CANCELLED: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has said its decision to cancel a drag storytelling event at a library was due to degrading comments made online about the performers and staff. 

3. FAI: Sport Ireland has refused to rule out a wide-scale, independent audit of the Football Association of Ireland. 

4. #HILLSBOROUGH: Events are taking place in the city of Liverpool today to mark 30 years since the Hillsborough disaster in which 96 people died. 

5. #EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: A total of 59 candidates will contest the European Parliament elections across three constituencies after nominations closed today. 

