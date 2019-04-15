The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHARGED: A British soldier who shot dead a 15-year-old boy in Derry on 31 July 1972 is to be charged with murder.

2. #CANCELLED: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has said its decision to cancel a drag storytelling event at a library was due to degrading comments made online about the performers and staff.

3. FAI: Sport Ireland has refused to rule out a wide-scale, independent audit of the Football Association of Ireland.

4. #HILLSBOROUGH: Events are taking place in the city of Liverpool today to mark 30 years since the Hillsborough disaster in which 96 people died.

5. #EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: A total of 59 candidates will contest the European Parliament elections across three constituencies after nominations closed today.