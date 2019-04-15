This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We will never forget': Events take place to mark 30th anniversary of Hillsborough tragedy

The city of Liverpool is set to fall silent at 3.06pm today.

By Sean Murray Monday 15 Apr 2019, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,350 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4592288

30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson and Lord Mayor Christine Banks on the steps of St George's Hall Source: Eleanor Barlow/PA Images

THE CITY OF Liverpool is set to fall silent this afternoon, as the community marks 30 years since the Hillsborough disaster.

During the FA Cup semi-final at the Sheffield stadium on 15 April 1989, a crush occurred involving fans in the Liverpool section. 96 people died. An inquest in 2016 found that they had been unlawfully killed.

At 3.06pm today – the same time the match was stopped on the day – the bell at Liverpool Town Hall will toll 96 times.

liverpool echo Source: Liverpool Echo

Mersey Ferries will sound the horns, and traffic will be stopped for one minute at both tunnels, while museums and shopping centres will ask people to observe the minute’s silence.

This morning, 96 lanterns with lit candles were displayed on the steps of St George’s Hall with members of the public invited to pay their respects  and leave tributes if they wish.

Yesterday, the anniversary was marked at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium prior to their game against Chelsea with a minute’s silence featuring mosaics reading “30 years” and “96″ held up by fans around the ground.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said: “St George’s Hall is our city’s gathering place – whether to celebrate or commemorate – and I can think of no better venue to host a temporary memorial.

The banners adorned with the images of the 96 will be especially powerful, and the lanterns will serve as a reminder that this city will never forget them.

Court case

The 30th anniversary of the tragedy comes just two weeks after a jury failed to reach a verdict on former police chief David Duckenfield – who was match-day commander at Hillsborough.

He had been charged with 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter. He had pleaded not guilty to all counts. 

Victims’ families had fought a long campaign for events surrounding the disaster to be re-investigated, with the Crown Prosecution Service announcing the decision to press charges in June 2017.

In court, the CPS alleged Duckenfield had the “ultimate responsibility” for allowing the crush to occur.

But the defence argued the case was “breathtakingly unfair” and said the defendant had “tried to do the right thing”.

The CPS has said it will seek a retrial against Duckenfield.

However, the jurors at Preston Crown Court in northwest England did convict a former Sheffield Wednesday club official for failing to renew the stadium’s safety certificate.

The jury, comprising six men and six women, had entered their eighth day of deliberations when they found Graham Mackrell, 69, guilty.

With reporting from AFP

Comments are closed because a legal case remains ongoing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie