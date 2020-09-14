This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Monday 14 Sep 2020, 4:58 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the “worrying” rise in Covid-19 cases in Dublin will need additional restrictions compared with the rest of the country

2. #KILMAINHAM: Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man’s body was discovered in a lane in south inner city Dublin early this morning. 

3. #LISA SMITH: The trial of the former Irish Defence Forces member, who is charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group and with financing terrorism, is set to begin in January 2022.

4. #VENUS: The discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly indicate signs of life on the planet, scientists have said.

5. #BREXIT: Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has said he has “misgivings” about Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans, becoming the fifth former prime minister to speak out against the UK Internal Market Bill. 

