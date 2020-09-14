Teen arrested after man's body found in south Dublin city lane

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man’s body was discovered in a lane in south inner city Dublin early this morning.

A male teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being held in Kevin Street Garda Station.

Gardaí say they were alerted to the incident at approximately 1.30 am this morning and that the man’s body was found in the lane off Madison Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

No further details of the deceased have been released but the scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone who was in the Madison Lane area between the hours of 11 pm and 2 am is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.