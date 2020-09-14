This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 14 September 2020
Advertisement

Teen arrested after man's body found in south Dublin city lane

A male teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 14 Sep 2020, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 14,567 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204034
Madison Road is off the South Circular Road. (File)
Image: Google Maps
Madison Road is off the South Circular Road. (File)
Madison Road is off the South Circular Road. (File)
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man’s body was discovered in a lane in south inner city Dublin early this morning.  

A male teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being held in Kevin Street Garda Station. 

Gardaí say they were alerted to the incident at approximately 1.30 am this morning and that the man’s body was found in the lane off Madison Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

No further details of the deceased have been released but the scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone who was in the Madison Lane area between the hours of 11 pm and 2 am is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie