Monday 26 June 2023
The 5 at 5 Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ SCANDAL RTÉ’s director general Dee Forbes  resigned with immediate effect this morning following revelations of undisclosed payments made to the broadcaster’s top earner Ryan Tubridy. 

2. #CHLOE MITCHELL Police in Northern Ireland have confirmed that human remains found in Ballymena earlier this month were those of Chloe Mitchell.

3. #NEUTRALITY The Taoiseach has said there will not be a referendum on NATO membership and said the State is not joining the alliance.

4. #COURT Farmer Michael Scott, who drove over his elderly aunt Chrissie Treacy in an agricultural teleporter, showed “no compassion” to her in the immediate aftermath of the killing, has been jailed for six years.

5. #ICELAND Six members of staff from an Iceland store on Talbot St in Dublin City have occupied the shop after the staff were laid off and the store was closed last week.

