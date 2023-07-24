EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WILDFIRES Flights are continuing to the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu, where thousands of people have been evacuated due to wildfires.

2. #DUBLIN CRIME Dublin’s Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste has called for more “high visibility policing” in the capital city ahead of a meeting of the Dublin City Council Joint Policing Committee this evening, where assistant Garda commissioner Angela Willis is due to speak.

3. #COURTS A man has been jailed for nine years for killing his 25-year-old friend who he stabbed in the neck after they had rowed over a €100 debt and a stolen scooter.

4. #FAR RIGHT Local political representatives say they are facing an “increased sense of threat” from far-right activists over recent months as a result of a growth in agitation around anti-immigration protests.

5. #RENTING Fianna Fáíl councillor Deirdre Conroy has said she was letting a room in her home out for €35 a night ‘similar to a hotel’ and has disputed claims made by one of her former lodgers.