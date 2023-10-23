Advertisement

Monday 23 October 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o'clock…
9 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ISRAEL-HAMAS Tánaiste Micheál Martin has called for a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza to allow essential aid to be delivered to suffering civilians.

2. #FLOODS Waterford fire service and ground crews have been deployed to multiple locations in the county due to flooding amid a Status Orange rainfall warning.

3. #SHOOTING A 39-YEAR-OLD woman from Co Louth has been killed after being shot in a house in New York.

4. #OZEMPIC Fake injection pens of Ozempic, a hugely popular diabetes drug that went viral on social media as a way to lose weight, are circulating in Europe, drug authorities have warned.

5. #HOME TOWN PRIDE Fermoy town in Co Cork has received a “great boost” after Graham Norton apologised for comments made about town on a recent episode of his BBC chat show.

