Monday 20 November 2023
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PALESTINE The head of the World Health Organisation’s health emergencies programme has said that a ceasefire would be “the best medicine for the children of Gaza”.

2. #MUSICAL CHAIRS The Electoral Commission has this morning announced its recommendation that the Midlands-North West constituency should gain an additional seat for European parliament elections.

3. #FINGLAS Gardaí investigating the gangland murder of a man in Finglas this weekend are examining if a row between the victim and a local criminal was the catalyst for the shooting. 

4. #SACKED OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman is joining Microsoft following his shock sacking from the company whose ChatGPT chatbot has led the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology.

5. #TRIAL Two people have been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with murder after the body of a man was found off Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal on 3 July, 2023.

Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
