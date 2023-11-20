Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #PALESTINE The head of the World Health Organisation’s health emergencies programme has said that a ceasefire would be “the best medicine for the children of Gaza”.
2. #MUSICAL CHAIRS The Electoral Commission has this morning announced its recommendation that the Midlands-North West constituency should gain an additional seat for European parliament elections.
3. #FINGLAS Gardaí investigating the gangland murder of a man in Finglas this weekend are examining if a row between the victim and a local criminal was the catalyst for the shooting.
4. #SACKED OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman is joining Microsoft following his shock sacking from the company whose ChatGPT chatbot has led the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology.
5. #TRIAL Two people have been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with murder after the body of a man was found off Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal on 3 July, 2023.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site