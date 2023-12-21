LAST UPDATE | 59 minutes ago
1. #PARNELL SQUARE A 50-year-old man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the attempted murders of two young girls and a little boy in a knife attack in Dublin last month.
2. #PALESTINE The Israeli army has said bombed scores of targets in the Gaza Strip as diplomats pressed on with efforts to halt the fighting that Hamas says has killed 20,000 people in the Palestinian territory.
3. #PRAGUE At least 15 people have died and dozens more are injured after a shooting in central Prague.
4. #ENERGY Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan has said he expects household energy prices to “fall significantly” in the first quarter, or the first half, of next year.
5. #COURTS A gang member who conspired to steal the getaway car that was used in the credit union robbery during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead has been jailed for eight years.
