The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CARLINGFORD: A 10-year-old boy died after drowning at a house in Co Louth.

2. #BEEF WITH THE EU: The majority of TDs have voted against the Mercosur trade deal, in a symbolic vote on the divisive agreement.

3. #PREJUDICIAL: Tommy Robinson has been jailed for nine months after he was found guilty of being in contempt of court.

4. #RIP BOTTLER: Tributes are continuing to pour in for the late Brendan Grace, who died in the early hours of this morning. A book of condolences for the comedian has opened in the Mansion House.

5. #CPE: Four Irish hospitals have failed to properly screen patients for a dangerous superbug, according to a new report.

Comments are closed as one of the cases mentioned is still before the courts