The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DENIS O’BRIEN: The Supreme Court has ruled that the businessman’s privacy was not breached during a 2015 debate about the sale of Siteserv.

2. #MR MOONLIGHT: Murder accused Pat Quirke told one of his farm hands he heard a rumour that Polish people were involved in the murder of DJ Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.

3. #FLIUCH: A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster. The warning is due to kick in at 3pm today and remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

4. #WATERFORD: The head of a volunteer group that will help refugees relocate to a Waterford town has said that locals do not want their wishes to be derailed by protesters from Dublin following a heated meeting last night.

5. #LONDON: The Met Police has launched an investigation after three small explosive devices were reported at three public transport locations in the UK capital this afternoon.