Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 4:49 PM
25 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/GoodMood Photo
Image: Shutterstock/GoodMood Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CURTAIN CALL: The entire board of the FAI has told Minister for Sport, Shane Ross, that it will stand down at its next AGM after an audit found it had broken company law. 

2. #NON-RUNNER: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a trade deal between the UK and the US would be a ‘non-runner’ if Brexit weakens the Good Friday Agreement.

3. #PARIS: Two French billionaires have pledged to donate millions of euro towards  efforts to restore Notre Dame cathedral after a fire ripped through it yesterday. 

4. #SPORTS TV: This summer’s Fifa Women’s World Cup will be shown in its entirety on free-to-air TV stations TG4 and RTÉ.

5. #CSO: New statistics from the CSO have shown Irish exports to the UK have continued to grow, by 16%, despite Brexit uncertainty.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

