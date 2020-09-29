The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ECONOMY: Covid-19 and uncertainty around the EU’s deal with the UK on Brexit have led to economists estimating that our GDP is to fall by 2.5% this year. It is also expected that it will grow by only 1.4% next year.
2. #THE O’RAHILLY: Dublin City Council is investigating the circumstances surrounding the demolition of the former home of a 1916 Rising leader in Ballsbridge this morning.
3. #CRIME: Latest figures from the CSO show how there has been a significant reduction in the number of crimes happening during Covid-19.
4. #DYING WITH DIGNITY: The Government is to table an amendment to Dying with Dignity Bill to allow a special committee to be set up to examine the issue.
5. #FINGLAS: Gardaí have arrested two men following a shooting incident and subsequent car chases in north Dublin this morning.
