Gardaí arrest two men after shots fired at house in Finglas, north Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men following a shooting incident and subsequent car chases in north Dublin this morning.

At around 3.10am, gardaí received reports of shots being fired at a house in Heathfield Drive, Finglas.

Armed units arrived at the scene to discover damage had been done to the house. There was nobody inside the home at the time.



A car was observed leaving the scene at speed. It was located a short time later by Gardaí and who then began to pursue the men.

The chase ended on the N4, Palmerstown. As a result of this operation the vehicle in question collided with an official Garda vehicle. Gsoc has been notified of this incident.

A garda spokesman said: “The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939. They were taken to local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A technical examination of the house and the vehicle has been carried out.

”Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”