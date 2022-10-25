The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
#NIGHTLIFE: Nightclubs will have the option to remain open until 6am, under new proposals before Cabinet today.
#UKRAINE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said “there will be challenges along the way” as the Government warned of unprecedented numbers of refugees entering due to the war in Ukraine.
#NEWPM: The new British prime minister Rishi Sunak warned the nation is facing a “profound economic crisis” as he pledged to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership.
#QATAR: Campaigner Peter Tatchell has said he was arrested after staging the first ever LGBT protest in Qatar to “shine a light” on its human rights abuses in the run-up to the World Cup.
#HOSPITALS The highest number of patients on trolleys so far this year has been recorded today, with the INMO reporting that 669 people are on trolleys in Irish hospitals.
