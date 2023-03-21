Advertisement

Tuesday 21 March 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EVICTION BAN Cabinet has finalised the government’s counter-motion to Sinn Féin’s proposal to extend the eviction ban.

2. #BYE-IN TUBRIDY Miriam O’Callaghan has officially ruled herself out of the running for The Late Late Show presenter role.

3. #WEATHER Cork and Waterford Councils have warned of possible flooding today and tomorrow due to a combination of heavy rain and higher than usual tides.

4. #RUSSIA Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived at the Kremlin today for formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Ukraine conflict a closely-watched matter on the agenda.

5. #POOLBEG Dublin Port has revealed plans for a new bridge across the Liffey for lorries and a potential future Luas line. 

