EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EVICTION BAN Cabinet has finalised the government’s counter-motion to Sinn Féin’s proposal to extend the eviction ban.

2. #BYE-IN TUBRIDY Miriam O’Callaghan has officially ruled herself out of the running for The Late Late Show presenter role.

3. #WEATHER Cork and Waterford Councils have warned of possible flooding today and tomorrow due to a combination of heavy rain and higher than usual tides.

4. #RUSSIA Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived at the Kremlin today for formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Ukraine conflict a closely-watched matter on the agenda.

5. #POOLBEG Dublin Port has revealed plans for a new bridge across the Liffey for lorries and a potential future Luas line.