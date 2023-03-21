Dublin Port Company reveals plans for new bridge across river Liffey

DUBLIN PORT HAS revealed plans for a new bridge across the river Liffey for lorries and a potential future Luas line.

The proposed bridge is part of Dublin Port Company’s plan to redevelop of the south port area, known as the Poolbeg Peninsula, which contains nearly one-fifth of the Dublin Port estate.

The plans are known as the 3FM Project.

Under the plans, Dublin Port Company will construct a new 2.2km Southern Port Access Route (SPAR) and opening bridge across the Liffey adjacent to the existing Tom Clarke BRidge and running parallel to the East Link Toll Road.

It is envisaged that HGVs and utility vehicles will be taken off other public roads and onto SPAR, and that pedestrians, cyclists and other public transport users will “benefit from a safer, less congested route for active travel across the city”.

The bridge is to have a reservation strip for a possible future Luas connection to Poolbeg.

Dublin Port Company View of the proposed SPAR opening bridge Dublin Port Company

Dublin Port Company also proposes the construction of a new container terminal beside the Poolbeg Power Station at the east end of the port.

It will have 650 metres of new berths and a 50-metre-wide dredged pocket in the river Liffey.

There are plans for a ship turning circle in front of Pigeon House Harbour to “provide a safe area for ships to swing aro0und in, either on their arrival into Dublin Port or before they depart”.

The new project includes plans for a new maritime village with provision for local sailing and rowing clubs.

The village would include a new boatyard and boat sheds for use by the clubs, as well as a boat hoist. There would also be a dedicated teaching space for maritime skills training.