EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ The RTÉ payment scandal has brought about a moment of reckoning for the national broadcaster, with hundreds of employees taking to the grounds of Montrose to demand answers from management.

2. #DONEGAL Two people have been arrested and gardaí are calling for witnesses to come forward following an incident that occurred in the Sliabh Liag/Killybegs area in Co Donegal between last Saturday and Sunday.

3. #INSURRECTION Russian President Valdimir Putin has told troops gathered at the Kremlin they prevented civil war after a revolt by Wagner mercenaries, and held a minute’s silence for pilots killed during the insurrection.

4. #ASSAULT A man in his late 40s is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Dublin last week.

5. #REWETTING The EU’s proposed new law to restore degraded land around Europe has been rejected by a committee of MEPs after weeks of heated debate, pushing the fate of the legislation into the hands of a full session of the EU parliament.