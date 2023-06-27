Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #RTÉ The RTÉ payment scandal has brought about a moment of reckoning for the national broadcaster, with hundreds of employees taking to the grounds of Montrose to demand answers from management.
2. #DONEGAL Two people have been arrested and gardaí are calling for witnesses to come forward following an incident that occurred in the Sliabh Liag/Killybegs area in Co Donegal between last Saturday and Sunday.
3. #INSURRECTION Russian President Valdimir Putin has told troops gathered at the Kremlin they prevented civil war after a revolt by Wagner mercenaries, and held a minute’s silence for pilots killed during the insurrection.
4. #ASSAULT A man in his late 40s is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Dublin last week.
5. #REWETTING The EU’s proposed new law to restore degraded land around Europe has been rejected by a committee of MEPs after weeks of heated debate, pushing the fate of the legislation into the hands of a full session of the EU parliament.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site