Two arrested as Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault at Slieve Liag, Co Donegal

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and Gardaí are calling for witnesses to come forward following an incident that occurred in the Slieve Liag/Killybegs area in Co Donegal between last Saturday and Sunday.

“Two persons, a male aged in his 30s and a female aged in her 20s, have been arrested following an alleged assault (in the area),” a Garda statement said.

“They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Co. Donegal.”

Slieve Liag is currently not accessible to the public as the investigation in ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them,” the statement read.

Local Gardaí are looking to speak to any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve Liag between Satuday evening and Sunday evening. Anyone who may have camera footage (including dashcam footage) is being asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Gardaí at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.