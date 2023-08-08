EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #SINÉAD Large crowds turned out in Bray, Co Wicklow to bid farewell to Sinead O’Connor, as the cortege passed by before a private burial.

2. #MEATH A garda investigation is underway after residents had to be evacuated from the Academy Square apartment buildings in Navan after a fire broke out yesterday evening.

3. #ICELAND Workers at Iceland’s Talbot St store held a demonstration yesterday, drawing support for their continued occupation of the store that has lasted more than 40 days.

4. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LEAVE Domestic violence leave will receive their full pay if they need to take leave as a result of the abuse, the Department of Equality has said.

5. #POKROVSK The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city has climbed to seven as officials accused the Kremlin’s forces of targeting rescue workers.