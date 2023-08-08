Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 8 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Here are five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
794
0
34 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #SINÉAD Large crowds turned out in Bray, Co Wicklow to bid farewell to Sinead O’Connor, as the cortege passed by before a private burial.

2. #MEATH A garda investigation is underway after residents had to be evacuated from the Academy Square apartment buildings in Navan after a fire broke out yesterday evening.

3. #ICELAND Workers at Iceland’s Talbot St store held a demonstration yesterday, drawing support for their continued occupation of the store that has lasted more than 40 days.

4. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LEAVE Domestic violence leave will receive their full pay if they need to take leave as a result of the abuse, the Department of Equality has said.

5. #POKROVSK The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city has climbed to seven as officials accused the Kremlin’s forces of targeting rescue workers.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     