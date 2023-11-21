EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING Some 575 people have applied to be entered into a lottery for 13 new cost rental homes in Swords since applications opened three days ago.

Advertisement

2. #GAZA Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has said that a truce agreement with Israel is in sight, raising hopes that dozens of people taken hostage in the 7 October attacks could be released from war-torn Gaza.

3. #IVEAGH HOUSE Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has said it is “beyond him” why someone would “attack” the Department of Foreign Affairs after paint was thrown on the building over the weekend.

4. #SENTENCING A former swimming coach who set up a camera in his office to “effectively spy” on young girls as they changed has been jailed for three years for sexual exploitation and producing child abuse materials.

5. #THE TROUBLES New laws introduced by the British government to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles have had the effect of retraumatising victims, a court has been told.