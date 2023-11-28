Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #ARREST A man has been arrested after protesters surrounded Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald’s car in East Wall last night.
2. #HOW MUCH WOOD Woodpeckers who have migrated from Wales to Ireland, have caused a damage to ESB-owned poles which was led to the company having to carry out “substantial upgrade work” to sections of its network this year.
3. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE The sister of a woman who was killed by a “deranged monster” who had beaten, threatened and controlled his victim during their relationship has called for stricter laws on coercive control and domestic abuse.
4. #IRONMAN The organisers of the Ironman triathlon have called off their race in Youghal, Co Cork after two people died at the event this year.
5. #RESCUE Indian rescuers have safely brought out all 41 workers from a collapsed Himalayan road tunnel after a marathon 17-day engineering operation to free them, a minister said today.
