Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 28 November 2023 Dublin: 5°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

916
0
57 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #ARREST A man has been arrested after protesters surrounded Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald’s car in East Wall last night. 

2. #HOW MUCH WOOD Woodpeckers who have migrated from Wales to Ireland, have caused a damage to ESB-owned poles which was led to the company having to carry out “substantial upgrade work” to sections of its network this year.

3. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE The sister of a woman who was killed by a “deranged monster” who had beaten, threatened and controlled his victim during their relationship has called for stricter laws on coercive control and domestic abuse.

4. #IRONMAN The organisers of the Ironman triathlon have called off their race in Youghal, Co Cork after two people died at the event this year.

5. #RESCUE Indian rescuers have safely brought out all 41 workers from a collapsed Himalayan road tunnel after a marathon 17-day engineering operation to free them, a minister said today.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     