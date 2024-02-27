Advertisement
1. #RTÉ CONTROVERSY: Staff at RTÉ will hold a lunchtime rally tomorrow afternoon at the plaza in RTÉ Donnybrook.

2. #HIGH COURT: Enoch Burke is still receiving his teacher’s salary while in prison and has not paid any of the fines or costs imposed on him by the courts, a sitting of the High Court heard today.

3. #COVID-19: Some 70% of people bereaved during the Covid pandemic have said their loved one was prevented from having the death they would have wished for.

4. #ISRAEL-HAMAS: US President Joe Biden has said Israel would be willing to halt its war on Hamas in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages being held.

5. #HORSERACING: New data shows the number of horses dying within a month of a race in the multimillion-euro racing industry reached more than 240 last year.

