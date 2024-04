EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST Minister for Enterprise and deputy leader of Fine Gael Simon Coveney has confirmed he will be stepping aside from Cabinet next week.

2. #AIS WORKERS Irish politicians have condemned an Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

3. #TEACHER SHORTAGE Nothing is off the table in terms measures to tackle the shortage of teachers in Ireland, Minister for Education Norma Foley has said.

4. #FINLAND One child has died and two others have been seriously injured after a 12-year-old shooter opened fire at a school in Finland this morning.

5. #NYPD A man has been charged with the murder of Longford native Sarah McNally in New York.